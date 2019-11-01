MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The more than 40 Chihuahuas under the care of the McCracken County Humane Society have been released from their owners.
McCracken County Humane Society Executive Director Terry Vannerson says the dogs are now officially theirs.
Staff at the humane society have been caring and treating the Chihuahuas since they were rescued from a home in McCracken County.
The release of the dogs means they can be adopted out once they are healed and properly socialized.
The former owners of the dogs, Harold and Jennifer Campbell, are facing 43 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.
If you would like to learn more ways you can help the dogs, visit the McCracken County Humane Society Facebook page.