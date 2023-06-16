CAIRO, IL — For the past seven years, the city of Cairo, Illinois, has been without a place to buy things like fresh produce and meat. Friday, that all changed as Rise Community Market hosted its grand opening.
When walking down the aisles of the Rise Community Market, the people of Cairo are getting more than just groceries. They’re getting hope for the community.
"Access to healthy food and fresh produce is not just about groceries. It's about justice. It’s about adding nutrient foods in our diets,” says Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who was in town for the grand opening. “It's about ensuring that our children's stomachs aren't grumbling as they sit in their classrooms so they can focus."
For Cairo, it's a win-win.
"There's just no losing in this situation" says Constance Williams.
For Williams, Cairo has always been home.
"The only time I left is to go to college and come back here," she says.
Before Friday, she had to travel outside of the city for simple groceries like vegetables and fruit. She says the opening of the store will benefit so many in the area, especially the elderly and those with no means of transportation.
"So now I'm just glad that now they can just come up to the store to get, you know, the basics," she says.
Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson agrees.
He says this store is also bringing jobs to the city.
"You know, you’re looking at the manager, assistant manager, the cashiers," says Simpson.
He says Friday was not just about opening the store but ensuring that it will be here to stay.
"All it takes, you know, is just day-to-day activity folks coming in shopping. You know, anything you want, you can get here," he says.
Williams is one of those shoppers and says she will continue to be from now on.
Soon, the store's Rise and Shine Deli Cafe will be open for community members to sit and enjoy meals and each other.