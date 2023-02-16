Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, Carlisle, Graves, Hickman and McCracken. * WHEN...Until noon CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 852 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area, and flooding of area creeks will be slow to subside. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, Metropolis, Clinton, Bardwell, Lone Oak, Reidland, Fulgham, Sedalia, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lynnville, Ledbetter, Wingo, Kevil, Arlington, Water Valley, Columbus, Fancy Farm and Lowes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&