PADUCAH — With less than a week left in the Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army in Paducah says the money collected so far is only half of its 2019 goal.
The Red Kettle Campaign involves volunteers ringing bells outside stores to encourage people to put donations into red kettles. It's The Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser. This year in Paducah, bell ringers have been at the two Walmart locations, Kentucky Oaks Mall, Sam's Club, Hobby Lobby, Rural King, Kroger, Walgreens, Big Lots and Chick-fil-A.
Cpt. Johnny Horton with the The Salvation Army told Local 6 that as of Wednesday, they have collected a little more than $83,000 since the campaign started on Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving. The goal is $165,000. But, with the campaign set to wrap up by the end of Christmas Eve, time is running out.
"This money right now sustains The Salvation Army, sustains our community for the whole year. So, that's why we're fighting tooth and nail that we can to collect and receive as much donations as possible," said Horton.
Horton said the Red Kettle Campaign is falling behind because this year's Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) was a week later than last year's (Nov. 22). That means The Salvation Army has had less time to raise money.
"On the very first day, we were already about $25,000 behind what we were last year," Horton recalled.
To encourage more people to donate, this year's kettle stands feature QR codes on the signs. The codes enable people who do not carry cash to quickly donate online. All they have to do is turn on their smartphone camera and point it at the code, so that it's in frame. This will cause a link to pop up on the phone screen, which the user can tap to go directly to a secure donation page.
Horton said for every dollar you give, 13 cents go toward The Salvation Army's operational costs, such as employee pay, gas and utility bills. But the vast majority of the money — 87 cents for every dollar — goes toward community services throughout the year. They include:
- Angel Tree program to provide Christmas gifts for kids.
- Camp programs.
- Meals for youths every Wednesday.
- Monthly food assistance for families.
- Mortgage, rent and utility assistance.
- Shelter assistance (such as helping to pay for hotel stays).
- Transportation assistance.
Horton said The Salvation Army has also helped people who were laid off by Genova.
"We meet some people on the hardest days of their lives," said Horton. "And we don't want to add to that hurt and tell them, 'At this point, The Salvation Army doesn't have funds to provide that for you.'"
Although the Red Kettle Campaign is falling behind, Horton is optimistic the community will come through.
"I believe wholeheartedly that we could reach this goal. It's just going to take a little extra giving," he said.
People wishing to donate can also mail checks to:
The Salvation Army
3100 Irvin Cobb Dr.
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
"We have people that are matching all the donations for the month of December for the checks for The Salvation Army," said Horton.
Horton said every day until the end of the campaign, bell-ringers will be at the two Walmart locations, the mall, Sam's Club and Rural King in Paducah. The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to help with the final weekend push. If you are interested in being a bell ringer, call 270-349-8641 and ask for Glenda.
For more information, visit The Salvation Army's Facebook page or its website.