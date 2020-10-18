PADUCAH — There is no doubt COVID-19 has inconvenienced so many of us, but it hasn't stopped the area Lions Clubs and WPSD Local 6 from planning this year's Telethon of Stars.
Crews have pre-recorded some of the acts, but there still will be a live element to the production.
The 64th telethon will look a little different, of course, but the mission is still the same.
Social distancing won't allow a live audience, but you can still watch and, more importantly, donate to this year's event.
Some of the acts you can enjoy include headliner Eric Horner, Classy and Grassy, Golden Echoes and other local talent.
This year's telethon will air from Saturday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on WPSD Local 6.
Details on how you can donate to the telethon are still being worked out. We will pass those details along to you as we receive them.
Donations to the Telethon of Stars benefit local centers that help children and adults with disabilities. For more information, visit telethonofstars.org.