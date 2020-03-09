ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — According to Ecology, nearly two people die every second. That means over a hundred people die every minute. And death is not the only thing that causes overwhelming grief. Learn ways to deal with that pain.
Losing your job, losing a pet or a loved one, the loss of something dear to you always causes grief. And it is not an easy journey.
“What felt so disjointed and so much more confusing than it should have been was I didn’t know where to go next,” said Noelle Moore, The Finley Project.
“I just wanted to be the best person, and I knew that grief was weighing me down,” shared Karen Millsap, Entrepreneur, speaker and author.
“Sometimes I think I’ve got a hole in my heart that’s never gonna get better,” stated Lesley Bartlett.
After the death of a loved one, there is no real timeline when people could feel better. In fact, the process could take up to four years or more. To help get you through that period, you can join a support group, talk to a therapist, and of course, talk to friends. There are five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. But grief expert David Kessler has adopted a sixth stage: meaning.
“One day it was, you know, Noelle’s kids, I'm looking at these little boys that were suffering and not understanding. And I said, you know what, we're going to help these kids,” Keli Clark told Ivanhoe.
Kessler says that finding meaning can transform your grief into a more hopeful and peaceful experience. Giving grief a purpose.
Prolonged grief can lead to clinical depression, which affects 15 million Americans. For more on the sixth stage of grief, look to Kessler’s book, Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief, which can be found on amazon.