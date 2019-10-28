PADUCAH— The Station Burger Company in Paducah is creating a memorial for first responders who died in the line of duty in west Kentucky.
The wall is made up of photographs, uniforms and memorabilia from the fallen first responders.
Owner Carl Medlin says it's important the community doesn't forget their fallen heroes.
Several more will be added to the wall in the coming days.
One of the officers on the wall is Kentucky State Police Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Lyon County in September 2015.
Ponder's mother Brenda Tiffany is grateful.
"It's painful, the memory of what happened, but I try to remember Cameron for the 31 years he was alive and all the goodness that he brought into my life," Tiffany said. "He lived more in 31 years than most people do in a lifetime."
Medlin calls Station Burger Company "A restaurant wrapped around a museum." He encourages everyone to stop in to look at the walls without feeling pressured to buy food.