One sweet nugget from the Marshall County Humane Society is searching for his forever home
Nugget is a 6 year old Chihuahua/ terrier mix. He is 25 pounds, up to date on all his vaccines, microchipped, and has tested heartworm negative.
Even though he doesn’t sit on command he walks decently on a leash and he absolutely loves attention.
Since he is such a sweet baby, it comes as no surprise that one of Nugget’s favorite past times is to be held like a baby!
According to the Marshall County Humane Society nugget is sweet and loving and very well house trained, but he is a little afraid of thunderstorms.
Although he hasn’t been tested with cats or dogs, he did come to the humane society with another small terrier mix who is also still available for adoption.
His adoption fee is $90, so if you’re interested in making Nugget part of your family, call the Marshall County Humane Society at 270-354-8738 or send them a message on Facebook. You can also stop by and give Nugget a visit. The humane society is open Monday, and Thursday –Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.