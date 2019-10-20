PADUCAH— Halloween is less than two weeks away, and while most kids will be loading up on candy, but some can't.
Halloween for kids with food allergies can be life threatening.
This Halloween, the Teal Pumpkin Project is in full swing.
Teal colored pumpkins raise awareness for children dealing with food allergies, and makes the holiday more inclusive.
All you have to do is put a teal pumpkin on your doorstep. That shows families there are non-food treats, like small toys, available for kids trick-or-treating.