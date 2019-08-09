LOUISVILLE, KY -- The Team Mitch Twitter account is now unlocked after freezing their spending on the account to protest the platform's treatment of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Leader McConnell's Committee campaign manager Kevin Golden released this statement about Twitter's decision to unlock the official @Team_Mitch account.
The Associated Press reports Twitter locked McConnell's campaign account Wednesday after it shared a video in which some protesters spoke of violence outside his Kentucky home.
Twitter said in a statement that users were locked out due to a tweet "that violated our violent threats policy, specifically threats involving physical safety." The statement did not indicate exactly how long the account was frozen, saying only that it was temporary. The account was active Thursday, but no longer contained the tweet.