Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear was in Louisville Thursday morning with an update on the Team Western Kentucky Toy Drive for children and teens impacted by the Dec. 10-11 tornado event.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and members of law enforcement joined her for a briefing on how the drive is going. The state's largest toy collection site and hub for mail-in donations is the Broadbent Arena, and it's there the first lady explained why it's so important to remember kids in these difficult times.
"As a mom, with two kids of my own, I am always amazed — if you want to know the right answer, we just look to our children. Our kids know how to find the light and be the light for one and other. To each of the families who are hurting this holiday season, we stand with you. Today, tomorrow and the years to come, we are here. We will get through this together," Beshear said.
More than 70,000 gifts have been collected so far across the state.
One of the many places where gifts can be dropped off is the Paducah Police Department.
Thursday, we got an up-close look at how many toys have been donated there.
We spoke with Police Chief Brian Laird, who said people have been contacting the police station from as far away as Alabama asking how they can help.
He says the support across the board has meant a lot.
"It's just been an overwhelming amount. We've had well over a dozen bicycles donated, several thousand dollars' worth of gift cards have been donated as well. It's just a community and a region really stepping up," Laird said.
The deadline to give to this toy and gift drive is Saturday, Dec. 18.
Organizers say the greatest remaining need is for $25 Visa/Mastercard gift cards, which are needed because they are flexible and easy to transport, as well as gifts for older children and teens, like electronics, athletic equipment, books and art supplies.
Click here for more information on how to give to the Western Kentucky Toy Drive, including a list of drop-off locations.