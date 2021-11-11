It’s not all fun and games at the Lily Pad at Easterseals West Kentucky... well, a lot of it actually is fun and games, but the place is also staffed with skilled nurses who can take care of kids with medical needs that simply can’t be provided for in a typical daycare setting.
"We take medically fragile children," said Rachel Chapman, Vice President of Children’s Services at the Lily Pad. "I have seen so many success stories come out of the Lily Pad: children that their parents were told that they would never walk or talk leave our facility almost running and talking up a storm when they leave our facility."
Take Kennedy for example, she isn’t just a success story; she’s a miracle. Born with a brain that had not properly closed in the womb.
"We were told that there was no way Kennedy was going to survive, when she was born," said Kara Crittendon, Kennedy's grandmother.
Hours turned to days, then week, and at 10 months old, Kennedy was brought to the Lily Pad. She’s now playing sports and starting school—although she didn’t want to leave the Lily Pad.
"I just love them (Lily Pad). They're just awesome. Everyone here is awesome and Kennedy is going in the right direction and thanks to them and everyone else here, it's…it's good," Kara Crittendon said.
Like many daycares, the Lily Pad has faced its challenged during the Covid pandemic.
"In these days of the pandemic, parents are concerned," Kara Crittendon said. "And they have every right to be—but the staff here at The Lily Pad wants you to know that when your kids walk through these doors, they’re safe. Every precaution is taken. "
Chapman described some of the efforts the Lily Pad goes through to provide parents that peace of mind.
"We sanitize with a sanitation gun every night. Of course, we mop and we’re constantly cleaning , washing hands. The staff that comes back in this area is always masked. And we limit the visitors back here. Parents have to drop off and pick up at the door," Chapman said.