PADUCAH— Many people faced the heat on Saturday to support local animal shelters.
PetSmart in Paducah hosted the 4th annual "Deputy Dogs Paws for a Cause"
The food drive collects dog and cat food for local shelters. The event also gave people a chance to meet many animals who are up for adoption.
The McCracken County Courthouse excepted food donations over that past week to contribute to the cause.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office and County Clerk's Office collected close to 3000 lbs of pet food, which will be divided up among six local animal shelters.