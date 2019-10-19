PADUCAH— Some fall flavors returned to downtown Paducah on Saturday for the 9th Annual Maiden Alley Oktoberfest.
Oktoberfest is an outdoor beer festival with lots of craft flavors and catering from local businesses.
It also serves as one of the largest fundraisers for Paducah non-profit cinematic art house, Maiden Alley.
Executive Director Landee Bryant says she enjoys how the fundraiser has nothing to do with film.
"It's a lot of fun to organize. There are a lot of volunteers that help us out and we work on it all year long," Bryant said. "So, I think it's really fun to see it happen and it's fun to see it finish because we start planning the next one immediately after."
Bryant says it humbling to see how many people come out to support Maiden Alley. She says she's already thinking of bands she wants to book for the 10th anniversary next year.