PADUCAH— The 7th Annual Wooftober 5-k was held Saturday at Stewart Nelson Park in Paducah.
Many furry friends joined their owners on the Greenway Trail. There was also a costume contest and raffle prizes.
Several pet services provided nail trimmings, vaccines and micro-chips.
All proceeds from Wooftober benefited the rescue agencies that participated.
The city of Paducah's special events coordinator, Molly Johnson, says Wooftober has grown a lot in the last seven years.
"Basically they did just the very small event when they did the opening of the dog park over here at Stewart Nelson," Johnson said. "It kind of happened to be around the time of the year and so they did a costume parade and that was it."
Several awards for the costume contest were the Clowning-Around Award for the funniest costume, the Paw-itively Pup-tastic Award for the most gorgeous costume and the Hotdogger Award for the best over-all costume.