NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Carle, a beloved children's author and illustrator whose classic "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died.
He was 91.
Carle's family says he died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts.
From the Eric Carle Team: It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author & illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on 23rd at the age of 91.— eric carle (@ericcarle) May 26, 2021
Thank you for sharing your talent with generations of young readers. pic.twitter.com/wuMe4eqVXo
Through books like "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" "Do You Want to Be My Friend?" and "From Head to Toe," Carle introduced universal themes in simple words and bright colors.
“The unknown often brings fear with it,” he once observed. “In my books I try to counteract this fear, to replace it with a positive message. I believe that children are naturally creative and eager to learn. I want to show them that learning is really both fascinating and fun.”
Carle wrote and-or illustrated more than 75 books, sometimes partnering with Bill Martin Jr. or other authors, but most with Carle working alone.
Read more: https://bit.ly/2Tcy7tM