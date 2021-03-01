(NBC) — "The Voice" returns Monday night with a celebration of the show's decade-long search for the country's top singers.
"It's stood the test of time, and people can count on knowing that they're going to hear some great singers, and they're going to see some funny stuff happen," coach Blake Shelton says.
Some of those laughs come in the blind auditions, with coaches floored by the person producing the voice they've heard, but regardless of the look, it still comes down to "The Voice."
"It starts with somebody's talent, and these crazy voices that people have out there," Shelton says.
"The Voice" premieres at 7 p.m. CT on March 1, followed by the series premiere of the new sci-fi drama "Debris" at 9.
