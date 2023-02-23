MARION, IL — It's official! The new Prospect League baseball team at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, will be the Thrillville Thrillbillies!
The new name was announced Thursday. The park says more than 7,000 votes were cast online to pick the new team name.
The team will have not one, but two mascots: a rabbit and a white tailed deer.
In a statement shared via the park's Facebook page, a spokesperson with the Black Diamond Family of Businesses shares more details about the mascots. “Let us introduce our two mascots! Normally, a rabbit and a white-tailed deer are timid creatures, but these two, one on a side-by-side and one airborne, are Thrillbillies to the core,” spokesman Herby Voss said. "Whether you get your thrills on a jet ski or from a fully loaded black angus burger on a Krispy Kreme donut, we think you’re Thrillbillies too!”
The park says folks are invited to visit the ballpark on March 23, when organizers plan to announce plans to transform Rent One Park into the "Capitol of Thrillville."
Local 6's Jane Kim is in Marion for Thursday's announcement, and she'll bring us more of the exciting details during Local 6 at Ten.
For More information about the Thrillville Thrillbillies, visit gothrillbillies.com.