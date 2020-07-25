Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 105 DEGREES SUNDAY... THE COMBINATION OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY ON SUNDAY FROM LATE MORNING HOURS THROUGH EARLY EVENING WILL RESULT IN HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 105 DEGREES. THESE HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL OCCUR ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. IF YOU PLAN TO BE OUTDOORS, DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, TAKE BREAKS IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, AND STAY OUT OF THE SUN. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.