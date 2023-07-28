(CNN) — The winning numbers for Friday’s $940 million Mega Millions jackpot – which would be the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history – have been drawn.
The numbers are 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the gold Mega Ball is 18.
If a ticket holder scores the grand prize, the holder will have a choice between an annuitized prize worth about $940 million, or a lump-sum payment estimated at $472.5 million, according to Mega Millions.
Friday’s jackpot would be the fifth largest in Mega Millions history, behind a ticket sold in Michigan that won $1.05 billion in 2021, according to Mega Millions.
Friday’s drawing was the 29th since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.
The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was a record $1.537 billion prize won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January, and a $1.337 billion prize a year ago this month.
The Mega Millions drawing for the massive prize comes about a week after a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.