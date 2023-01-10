Two out of three nurses in the US say they are considering leaving the profession, but the Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports we will need 200,000 more nurses in the next 10 years.
What gives?
A national survey revealed most nurses feel burnt out, underpaid, overworked, and underappreciated.
The number one reported reason nurses want to leave the bedside is because of unsafe staffing ratios, which lead to a never-ending cycle of shortages.
Typically, pre-covid ICU nurses would experience a 1:1 or 2:1 patient-to-nurse ratio. Now, ICU nurses throughout the country are experiencing a 3:1 or 4:1 patient-to-nurse ratio, intensifying staff burnout and unsafe nursing practices.
Data from findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2011 indicated that insufficient nurse staffing led to an increased mortality rate among patients. In fact, the mortality risk for patients in understaffed units was 6% higher than on fully staffed units. But between burnout, retirement, and a growing aging population, there may not be enough nurses to handle the rising demand.
Robots might be able to help.
With artificial intelligence, nurses may be able to personalize patient care. AI can help monitor population health; pinpoint the best patient outcomes; administer treatments optimized for each patient; and find evidence that pertains to the individual patient.
Baptist Health Chief Digital and Information Officer Aaron Miri thinks a robot called Moxi is making a big impact.
“We can't just churn out more nurses and the demand is off the charts right now," Miri says. "So, how do you enable them to work smarter and not harder? Moxi is the quickest way to be able to do that.”
Moxi uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to roam halls and navigate people. It's equipped with three locked drawers and an automated arm to allow it to transport medication and food.
The biggest impact Moxi is making at hospitals like Baptist Health is by saving time.
Recent studies show that nurses spend at least an hour per shift tracking down equipment.
By moving back and forth between the pharmacy throughout the day, Moxi allows nurses to spend more time with their patients.
At Cedars Sinai, Moxi saved clinical teams nearly 300 miles of walking within its first six weeks of implementation.
The University of North Carolina Wilmington says robots can offer other kinds of much-needed assistance in healthcare.
For instance, robots with artificial intelligence can help the elderly to combat loneliness and social isolation, enhancing end-of-life care.
It may sound far-fetched, but the university says the future of AI in healthcare may bring computerized triage nurses to greet incoming patients and ask them questions using advanced algorithms.
They say robots could also be used to draw blood, develop real-time nurse schedules, or check room availability for admitting patients.
For now, though, Moxi is in 100 hospitals throughout the country.
There is concern among some nurses that robots could threaten their jobs, according to research from Frontiers in Digital Health.
Gregg Springan of Diligent Robotics — the company that builds Moxi — says, “Every organization is looking at how they can best utilize the human staff that they have. Moxi can’t really replace the human touch.”
“Put it this way, if Tesla made such an impact in the community by having autonomous cars, why can't autonomous robots be the same effect for healthcare?” Aaron Miri asks.
Right now, robots in healthcare are only utilized for repeat, time consuming tasks, without patient interaction. And experts believe robots roaming the halls may be the one of many solutions to a growing healthcare crisis.