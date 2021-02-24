GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Deputies investigating a theft report uncovered a methamphetamine lab in Graves County, the local sheriff's office says.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy began investigating after employees of the Dollar General at 3854 U.S. 45 North reported a man and a woman stole items from the store's parking lot. The employees said the items were being kept outside because the store is being remodeled. Stolen items included store shelving, racks and signs.
The sheriff's office says deputies identified the man involved in the theft as 61-year-old Robert Walker. While they were investigating the theft, deputies say they also received information that meth manufacturing might be going on at Walker's home.
Graves County and McCracken County deputies carried out a search warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walker's home on Kentucky 849 East in the Boaz community.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says investigators found methamphetamine and the remnants of a recent meth lab, recovering items including pseudoephedrine, lithium, salts, tubing, filters, funnels, solvents and drain opener. The sheriff's office says deputies also found and recovered all the items that were stolen from the Dollar General. Those items were released to the rightful owner on Wednesday.
Walker was arrested on charges including meth manufacturing, unlawful possession of a meth precursor, first-degree possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking. He was jailed in the Graves County Jail.
The sheriff's office says investigators are still searching for the woman allegedly involved in the theft. She is being sought for questioning.