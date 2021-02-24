CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A theft investigation led to a child pornography arrest in Carlisle County, Kentucky, the local sheriff's office says.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Anthony DeJarnatt was accused of stealing an appliance from a job site. The sheriff's office says that investigation, which began in January, led a deputy to begin investigating whether DeJarnatt was in possession of child pornography.
DeJarnatt was arrested on five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of distribution of child pornography and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. According to the jail roster, that arrest was made on Jan. 1.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says that investigation was completed on Wednesday, Feb. 24, with 125 additional counts of child porn possession filed against DeJarnatt.
The sheriff's office says the Paducah Police Department Digital Forensics Unity aided in the investigation.