BRANSON, MO (KYTV) — Multiple people were hospitalized when part of a train at the Silver Dollar City theme park in Branson, Missouri, derailed Wednesday.
The accident happened on the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train.
The park released a statement saying “onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived.”
Emergency workers say the injuries were minor to moderate.
The park website lists the train as the oldest attraction remaining in the park, in operation since 1962.
The company hasn't commented on a possible cause of the accident.
Cell phone video shows the scene where the train toppled over: