MAKANDA, IL — Therapy is a form of healing. A local program is changing lives one horseback ride at a time. A southern Illinois therapeutic horsemanship program has received a grant that will help do a lot more good.
"These guys are well-trained horses. They're therapists," said Specialized Equine Services and Therapeutic Riding Board Member Shelly Brown.
When thinking about therapy, you may imagine sitting on a couch and talking through your feelings — not sitting on a 1,000-pound horse. But that's exactly what therapy looks like at Giant City Stables.
"The healing power of horses often succeeds where traditional talk therapy or prescription medication fails. Our clients are people with special needs and adults with PTSD," Specialized Equine Services and Therapeutic Riding Co-Founder and President Patricia Nardini said.
Specialized Equine Services and Therapeutic Riding and Veterans Equine Therapeutic Services take place at Giant City Stables.
Shelly Brown works with veterans, and said the program is changing lives.
"They've experience decreased anxiety. Some of the guys had difficulty before they came, sitting and waiting for appointments because of the anxiety. They're not cured of PTSD, but their mood is elevated and their functions have improved," said Brown.
According to the program, horses have the ability to feel what the rider is feeling and reflect it like a mirror, giving the rider a look at their true inner experience.
A $1,500 grant from the Parelli Foundation will help further that mission.
"It will enhance the therapy process for our riders. Everyone will be on the same page," said Nardini.
Being one with your horse is an important step in this healing process.
Giant City Stables also received a grant from Verizon for $3,500 to help with the veteran program. The programs are 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and there's no cost to the veterans.