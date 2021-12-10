PADUCAH — Health care workers at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah received a visit from two very good boys Friday, who were there to spread some holiday cheer.
Bon Secours Mercy Health spokeswoman Nanette Bentley says therapy dog Nelson and his partner in training, Brody, and their human team mates visited the hospital Friday to make spirits bright.
The two golden retrievers with hearts of gold provide therapy services through Four Rivers Love on a Leash in Paducah.
"They have become firm favorites with Lourdes Hospital's care team," Bentley writes. She shared photos from their visit with Local 6. She says Nelson wore a Santa suit and Brody wore a Santa hat bandanna.
In a Facebook post, Four Rivers Love on a Leash said the teams appreciated the invitation and loved visiting with hospital staff.
Love on a Leash volunteers and therapy pets visit hospitals, nursing homes, libraries and schools. For more information, visit loveonaleash.org.