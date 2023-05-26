PADUCAH — The unofficial start of summer is here and school is out, and that means some kids will be spending their days at public pools.
Right now, the U.S. is facing a serious lifeguard shortage. Across the country, some businesses and communities are even having to reduce their hours or close their public pools.
Local 6 went to Noble Park in Paducah on Friday. The park's pool doesn't have as many lifeguards as the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department would like, but it has enough to make it through the summer to keep the pool up and running.
The pool was calm and quiet Friday, but it won't stay that way for long.
Opening day for the Noble Park Pool is Saturday.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Amie Clark said Paducah has faced a lifeguard shortage before.
"Last summer we had we did actually have to adjust our operational hours because of shortages, so this year will be the first year since COVID that we'll have a normal operating season," said Clark.
This year, the park has enough guards to get by.
"We always like to have extras so we do still have lifeguard positions available if anyone's interested," she said.
Currently, the park has 14 lifeguards on staff. Clark said she would like to have 18 or 20.
It takes a lot to sit in the lifeguard chairs, and this week the Noble Park lifeguards have been training to earn their seat.
The guards have been participating in CPR training, learning whistle commands and learning to work together as a team.
There is something parents bringing their kids to the pool can do to help.
"Lifeguards are here to keep the swimmers safe, but they're not necessarily babysitting, so it's always good to have adult supervision," said Clark. She said swimmers younger than 10 need that supervision.
Ultimately, the park has two goals in mind.
"This is a fun place for everyone, and we're trying to make sure we keep everyone safe, so we just want to make sure everyone here is having fun and also following the rules while they’re here," said Clark.
Other public pools in our region have seen the shortage too.
The city of Murray's pool staff members say they were worried about the shortage, but as of last week they have enough guards for the summer. That pool opens on Memorial Day.
All agreed that they've faced this shortage, but they are surviving.
Again, opening day for the Noble Park Pool is Saturday at noon.
Another piece of advice for parents or babysitters taking their kids to the pool this summer: research shows that children wearing bright colored swimming suits are easier to spot in an emergency than kids wearing colors like blue and black.