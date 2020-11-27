PADUCAH — The holidays are finally here! And what better way to get in the holiday spirit than to shop local?
"There's No Place like Local Small Business Saturday" is taking place this Saturday, Nov. 28 in historic downtown Paducah.
From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can find free carriage rides, live musicians, and food trucks spaced throughout downtown Paducah. This event, organized by Paducah Main Street — a division of the Paducah Planning Department, is to support the local business community.
Considering the pandemic, Paducah Main Street director Katie Axt says there are guidelines in place.
“Safety is a priority during the coronavirus pandemic. Please wear facial coverings and be aware of the need to maintain social distancing," says Axt. "This traditional shopping day often brings a great number of shoppers to downtown, but if everyone makes a concerted effort to be safe, we can stay healthy.”
Axt also notes how important it is to support local businesses in the community.
“This year, it’s more important than ever to stay local with your holiday shopping and dining," says Axt. "Some of our local merchants are struggling during this pandemic. They rely on Small Business Saturday to kickstart the holiday shopping season. When you shop locally, your gift means so much more. You give twice when you buy local because your purchase helps sustain businesses that hold up our community.”
This year, many of the downtown boutiques and restaurants are offering online ordering with delivery or curbside pickup as well as in-store shopping.
The city says starting Nov. 28 through Dec. 24, you can put your name and phone number in the mailbox at 203 Broadway for a chance to win merchandise in the Win the Window drawing.
The city says Small Business Saturday is dedicated to supporting small businesses across the country. The event was founded by American Express in 2010 and is celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.