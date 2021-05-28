(CNN) — Senate Republicans blocked a bill on Friday to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot.
The vote on the January 6 commission was 54 to 35, showing the bill had a bipartisan majority of support with six Republicans voting with Democrats. However, the bill needed 60 votes to advance.
Nine Republican senators and two Democrats didn't vote one way or the other on the Jan. 6 commission.
These are the 11 senators who didn't vote on the bill:
- Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington
- Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona
- Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
- Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri
- Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana
- Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina
- Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma
- Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota
- Republican Sen. James Risch of Idaho
- Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania