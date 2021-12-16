Local 6 is attempting to compile a list of victims from Friday night's tornadoes. Although over 100 people are still missing, and several victims have not need identified, here is what we know so far.
Caldwell County
The Courier Journal is reporting the four following names:
- Larry Burdon
- Rick Carlisle
- Richard Lipford
- Millie Lipford, wife of Richard Lipford.
Fulton County
- Wade Lyhl, 57, of Casey died in the storms, Fulton County Coroner J. Moss told the Courier Journal.
Graves County
- Robert Daniel, a deputy, died while supervising inmates on work release at the Mayfield candle factory, according to a social media post from Graves County Jailer George Workman.
- Janine Denise Johnson-Williams, 50, died in the candle factory collapse, according to a GoFundMe set up by her nephew.
- Kayla Smith, 30, worked at Mayfield Consumer Products for several years and was married to a plant supervisor, the Courier Journal reports.
- Jha'lil Lee Dunbar, 3, died, a relative told the Courier Journal.
- Jill Monroe, 52, died while working at the candle factory, according to a social media post by her stepsister Sunday.
The Courier Journal is also reporting the following victim's names:
- Devin Burton, 21, died while working at the candle factory.
- Lannis "Joe" Ward, 36, died while working at the candle factory.
- Jeff Creason, 57, died while working at the candle factory.
- Ivan Lopez, 51, died while working at the candle factory
- Robert Baldree, 87
- Rosa Sanders
- Ollie Bright Reeves, 80
- Bobby Spradling, 50
- Kathy Greem, 77
- Jacob Gingerich, 31
- Emma Gingerich, 31
- Marilyn Gingerich, 7
- Daniel Gingerich, 4
- Jamey Waggoner, 66
- Pam Gilbert, 60
- Derek Gilbert
Hopkins County
According to the Courier Journal, the Hopkins County coroner identified the 13 victims Monday.
- Marlin Acree, 34
- Mary Alice Adams, 74
- Ernie Akin, 86
- Jenny Bruce, 65, a former administrator and member of the Dawson Springs Independent School board.
- Jeff Eckert, 70
- Jennifer Eckert, 69
- Carol Grisham, 80
- John Hale, 54
- Marsha Hall, 71
- Carl Hogan, 60
- Oaklynn Koon, 2 months old, died in Hopkins County, according to media reports.
- Sonya Kaye McChesney, 67
- Claude Mitchell, 67
- Carolyn Siegler, 78
Lyon County
- Evenlyn Ratay, 98, Lyon County Coroner Kris Dunn told Local 6.
Marshall County
Marshall County Deputy Coroner Kenny Pratt identified the two victims to Local 6 on Wednesday.
- Caneilia Neila Gaither, 78, from the Cambridge Shores area.
- Judith Davis, 83, from the Cambridge Shores area.
Muhlenberg County
The Muhlenberg County Coroner's Office identified 11 deaths Tuesday, according to the Courier Journal.
- Brian Crick, 43, a district court judge for Muhlenberg and McLean counties.
- Matt Ferguson, 50
- Meagan Flener, 34
- Scottie Flener, 34
- Rita Gish, 74
- John Hardin, 36
- Billy Dale Miller, 73
- Judith Faye Miller, 72
- Chase Oglesby, five months
- Cheryl Snodgrass, 52
- Diane Varney, 62.
Taylor County
- Teresa Duncan died during the storms, Taylor County Deputy Coroner Michael Mardis told the Courier Journal.
Warren County
Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby has confirmed 16 deaths, according to the Courier Journal.
- Alisa Besic, adult
- Alma Besic, infant
- Elma Besic, juvenile
- Samantha Besic, infant
- Selmir Besic, juvenile
- Nariah Cayshelle Brown, 16
- Nolynn Brown, juvenile
- Nyles Brown, 4
- Rachel Brown, 36
- Steven Brown, 35
- Terry Jayne, 67
- Say Meh, 42
- Cory Scott, 27
- Victoria Smith, 64
- Mae White, 77
- Robert Williams, Jr., 65