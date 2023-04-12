MARION, IL — Looking for a seasonal job in southern Illinois? The Thrillville Thrillbillies, the new Prospect League team in Marion, Illinois, are hosting job fairs for openings at Mtn Dew Park.
The job fairs are set for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at TJ's Diamond Club at the park.
The park is hiring seasonal employees for the 2023 baseball season. Positions include concessions, team mascot, entertainment team members and, for those over the age of 21, bar tenders.
The park asks people who plan to attend the job fair to bring their resumes with them.
Can't make it to the job fairs? The park says you can still hand in your resume at the park during normal business hours.