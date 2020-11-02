GRAVES COUNTY, KY — When you visit your local Dollar General this month, the Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking you to think about those in the community who may be in need.
The sheriff's office and Graves County Dollar General Stores are working together during the month of November to gather as much non-perishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry; as well as household items for the Mayfield Lighthouse, and toys for the Community Christmas Connection.
The third annual Cram the Cruiser Event runs through Nov. 28. The sheriff's office is asking for new and unopened non-perishable food items, like canned foods, soup, chili, cereal, oatmeal and crackers; as well as toilet paper, paper towels, clothing detergent, liquid hand soap (no bar soap), dish washing detergent, trash bags, Ziplock bags and toys.
The sheriff's office says a marked cruiser will be parked outside the following Dollar General stores on these dates and will be unlocked during the business hours of that store.
- 1515 West Broadway – Nov. 1st and 2nd
- 212 SR 131 – Nov.3rd and 4th
- 9576 SR 45 South Wingo – Nov. 5th and 6th
- 16597 SR 45 South Water Valley – Nov.7th and 8th
- 3854 SR 45 North – Nov.9th and 10th
- 11848 SR 131 Symsonia – Nov. 11th and 12th
- 920 Paducah Road – Nov. 13th and 14th
- 1007 Cuba Road – Nov.15th and 16th
- 3615 SR 94 East Lynnville – Nov.17th and 18th
- 8501 SR 121 South Farmington – Nov.19th and 20th
- 10023 SR 80 West Fancy Farm – Nov. 21st and 22nd
- 70 SR 408 West – Nov. 23rd and 24th
- 3465 SR 303 – Nov. 27th and 28th
For more information, call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.