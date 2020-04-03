WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Williamson County, Illinois.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says the patient is a man in his 50's. He is at home recovering.
They believe he was exposed to the virus through recent travel to another state.
Public health officials are speaking with people who may have been in contact with him before the diagnosis.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.