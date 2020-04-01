MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department says a third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county.
The latest patient confirmed to have the novel coronavirus disease in Marshall County is a 59-year-old man. A news release from the health department says this case is not connected to the county's two previous cases, and because the source of exposure in this case is unknown, "we can correlate that community spread of the virus is occurring in Marshall County."
The release says the man is self-isolating at home, and the health department is working to identify anyone who had close contact with him while he was contagious using "contact tracing."
"A close contact can be defined as someone living in the same household, someone who had direct or physical contact with an infected person, or someone who has been in close proximity for an extended period of time. People who have passed the patient in the street or in a store are at very low risk and will not be traced," the news release explains.
As of April 1, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky so far is 680, including 20 deaths from the virus.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the news release from the Marshall County Health Department: