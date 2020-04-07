SALINE COUNTY, IL -- The Egyptian Health Department says another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Saline County, Illinois.
The patient is a female in her 40's and is at home in isolation.
The IDPH says the new state total for positive cases is 13,549 people.
The Egyptian Health Department says the number of cases can be reduced by following public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and staying home when you are ill.
If you feel like you have COVID-19, then call your healthcare provider or one of the state COVID-19 hotlines:
- Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)
- 1-800-889-3931
- dph.sick.illinois.gov
- Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH)
- 1-844-988-7800
- Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse)
- (618) 273-2275
- Harrisburg Medical Center
- (618)253-7671