GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Graves County, the local health department announced Friday afternoon.
The patient is a man in his 30s who is in isolation at home, the Graves County Health Department says in a news release.
"This case is our third example of how to be a good neighbor. He had been self-isolating by remaining at home and limiting contact with family and others therefore, reducing infectious contact with other community members," the news release says.
The previous two cases confirmed in Graves County include a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s, both of whom are being treated in isolation in a hospital, the health department has said.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
The health department wants to remind the public to stay calm, stay apart and stay put to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
