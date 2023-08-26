GRAND RIVERS, KY — Sugar Creek Flower Farm hosted Flowerfest earlier today. It was filled with colorful blooms, live music, and vendors.
Stephanie Gourieux, the owner of Sugar Creek Flower Farm, says participating in Flowerfest is simple.
"How it works is that you pick out a jar, we give you scissors, water and you just go cut any flower you see anywhere in the field, in the greenhouse, anywhere till your jar's full," said Gourieux.
This is the third year the farm has hosted Flowerfest but it's Vicki Timmons' first time here.
She already has a game plan for what flowers she's looking for.
"Marigolds, Zinnias, stuff like that, I'm gonna get a sunflower, put it right in the center," said Timmons.
With all the options, she's certain of one thing.
"I'm getting a jar full," said Timmons. "So, I'm gonna get my money's worth today."
That's exactly what Gourieux wants for her visitors: full jars and hearts, and a great time to make memories with loved ones.
"We just thought the community needed something fun you can do outdoors and experience a little bit of farm life and what better way to do it then beautiful field of flowers and families can come out and enjoy it," said Gourieux.
Owners say to prepare for Flowerfest, they plant the flowers in mid-April.