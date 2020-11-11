PADUCAH — A third southern Illinois man is charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Aug. 8 in Paducah.
Investigators say 21-year-old Demonta D. Woodward of Mounds, Illinois, turned himself in Wednesday morning at the Paducah Police Department, and was jailed in the McCracken County Jail. Woodward is charged with murder, three counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.
Two other suspects — Christopher Howard and Jermaine Harris, both of Cairo, Illinois — were arrested in September.
The shooting happened around 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the 900 block of Boyd Street in Paducah. A Mounds, Illinois, man, 32-year-old Keyshawn Childress, was killed, and four other people were injured.
During a preliminary hearing for Howard and Harris in October, a Paducah police detective said one person who survived was shot 10 times. Another person was shot in the foot, another was shot multiple times in the leg, and another was shot in the arm and the leg.
The police department claims an ongoing feud between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo led to the shooting. Police say members of those two groups came to Paducah on Aug. 8 to attend Emancipation Day festivities. When those people saw each other on Boyd Street, they exchanged words before several of them pulled out handguns and fired multiple shots, witnesses told investigators.
Police claim Howard, Harris and Woodward were identified as three of the shooters involved.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police say.