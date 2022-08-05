MAYFIELD, KY — We now know how much money the city of Mayfield received after the Dec. 10 tornado.
Mayfield leaders requested the audit to provide greater transparency and clear up any confusion in the community about how much money the city itself received. During a meeting in July, Mayor Kathy O’Nan said that, while millions of dollars have been donated to various fundraisers for western Kentucky tornado relief — such as the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised $52 million — the city itself did not receive nearly that much.
Friday, the city released the results of an audit showing it received $137,349 in donations from businesses and individuals.
The audit also showed the city has used about $22,000 of that funding.
Additionally, the audit found the city is expecting to get about $23.6 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s assistance program.
It has received about $13,000 so far.
The Western Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) fund will give the city about $31.9 million. Of that, Mayfield has received $2.8 million so far. The Western Kentucky SAFE fund was created by the Kentucky General Assembly through Senate Bill 150, which appropriated more than $120.8 million for emergency management costs in communities affected by the December tornado outbreak.
Additionally, the audit says Mayfield expects to receive $15 million in U.S. Housing & Urban Development Disaster Recovery grants, but the city has not yet received any of that funding.
The audit was performed by a third party, the Florida-based firm Integrity Group.
Download the document below to read the audit report.