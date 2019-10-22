PADUCAH -- Another person will be announcing their candidacy for Paducah mayor.
George Bray is expected to announce his candidacy Tuesday afternoon.
He is a Paducah business executive and the chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board.
Bray is the third person to announce his candidacy for the mayor's seat.
Current mayor, Brandi Harless, announced her run for reelection last week.
City commissioner Richard Abraham announced his run back in April.
The election for mayor will be held in 2020.