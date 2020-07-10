PADUCAH - The City of Paducah announced the distribution of the third round of funding from the small business fund.
This round will assist 22 small businesses, each business receiving a $2,000 check.
"I have lived in Paducah now for two years. One of the most amazing aspects of this community is the generosity of its citizens and businesses." said City Manager, Jim Arndt.
"I applaud the Paducah Board of Commissioners for approving $150,000 to start this program with an additional $100,000 for matching funds,"
"So far, the community has raised $72,000 in funds that are being matched dollar for dollar by the city." Arndt added.
Click here for a list of the 22 businesses receiving the latest round of funding.