CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A third man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in southeast Missouri, and two men charged in connection to the killing remain at large.
Cape Girardeau police say 20-year-old Derrick Derrell Stafford of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the July 20 shooting death of 21-year-old Anthony Miller. Stafford is in custody in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $1-million bond, facing charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action, second-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. The other two men arrested on those same charges are 32-year-old Brandon Pratt and 40-year-old Robert Ervin Simmons Jr.
Police are still searching for 28-year-old and Clarence J. Smith and 20-year-old Jaden T. Young, both of Cape Girardeau, in connection to the murder investigation. Smith and Young are wanted on warrents charging them with the same charges Stafford, Pratt and Simmons face. Police provided a photo of Young Wednesday. Officers have been searching for Smith since the week of the shooting. Law enforcement officials in Clarksville, Tennessee, have also said they are searching for Smith.
In a news release Wednesday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department says the two wanted suspects "have refused all opportunities to peacefully come forward," and they should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information related to the case can contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6621. Members of the public can leave anonymous tips by calling 573-339-6313 or by texting "CAPEPD" to 847411.