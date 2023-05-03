PADUCAH — Two suspects are in custody in connection to a shooting outside a prom after party in Paducah that injured four young people last weekend, and officers are searching for a third suspect.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird tells Local 6 the two suspects in custody are minors, and the third suspect is an adult, identified as 20-year-old Omariyon Harper of Union City, Tennessee. Harper is charged with four counts of first-degree assault and 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
The minor suspects are a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. The 17 year old is charged with four counts of first-degree assault, 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile. Police say at least eight more counts of wanton endangerment are pending against him and against Harper. The 16 year old is charged with four counts of complicity to first-degree assault and two counts of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah. Police have said a prom after party was being held inside the community center that night.
Police say the 17 year old and Harper are accused of shooting at each other in the parking lot. The 16 year old is accused of being involved in the altercation that culminated in the shooting. Police claim Harper and the two teens had an ongoing disagreement before the shooting.
Police have said a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were injured either by gunshots or shrapnel. The 20 year old is Paducah Tilghman High School graduate Camdon Marshall, who shared his story with Local 6 on Monday.
The 16-year-old suspect turned himself in early Wednesday morning, and the 17-year-old suspect did the same late Wednesday morning. Both teens were booked into the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center, police say.
In addition to the four people who were injured, police say numerous other people were in the immediate area, and the shooting placed them in danger.
Since Sunday morning, the Paducah Police Department says detectives have interviewed dozens of people, including many people who attended the party.
Anyone who has information about the shooting or about where Harper is can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be shared anonymously with West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting "WKY" and the information to 847411 or calling 270-443-8355. To share information with Crime Stoppers via its online form or to download the Crime Stoppers app, click here. Information that leads to an arrest or indictment may lead to a reward of up to $1,000, police say.