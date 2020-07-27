CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A third man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A Cape Girardeau man, 40-year-old Robert Ervin Simmons Jr., was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted robbery, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad says.
Simmons is one of three suspects charged in the July 20 shooting death of 21-year-old Anthony Miller. Police arrested 32-year-old Brandon Pratt Friday morning on the same charges filed against Simmons.
A third suspect, 28-year-old Clarence Smith, is wanted on those same charges. Police in Clarksville, Tennessee, announced Monday morning that Smith is believed to be in the Clarksville area. Police in Cape Girardeau have said Smith is considered to be armed and dangerous.