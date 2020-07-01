McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Judge Executive Craig Clymer says the third unity meeting is set for July 9 at the McCracken County Courthouse in Courtroom A.
In this meeting, attendance is limited to 50 people, in order to comply with the Governor's COVID-19 restrictions.
Clymer says everyone who has attended either of the prior meetings are invited and asked to RSVP by Monday, July 6th. They are also asked to give names and contact information of people they recommend be invited to attend this meeting.
Other people who wish to attend, who have not attended the first two meetings and have not been invited, may be included by submitting your name and contact information to Judge Clymer's office by email or telephone.
Clymer says the prior meetings included select people who have knowledge and specific interests in relationships between law enforcement and the Black community in McCracken County.
Clymer claims they assessed the relationships and discussed how improvements could be made. He says that will continue to be the main focus but will also seek broader input from other members of the community; 'black, white, young, and not-so-young.'
Clymer claims that the past meetings were frank, honest, and goal driven and the members have been civil, inclusive, and respectful to every opinion. He says he expects that to continue, in an effort to improve the community.
Clymer says if more than 50 people request to be in the meeting, the additional people will be invited to a future meeting and a list of the 50 who may attend the meeting will be made and invitations will be sent on Tuesday. Only those on the list may attend the meeting.