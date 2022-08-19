WYATT, MO — A third victim in a house explosion that happened Monday in Wyatt, Missouri, has died, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says.
The 22-year-old woman, Myranda Gale Golden, died of her injuries around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, the sheriff's office says.
Golden was the mother of the 3-year-old girl who died Thursday of injuries sustained in the explosion, the sheriff's office says. She was also the significant other of the man who died because of the explosion, 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr.
Seven other people in the home were injured because of the propane gas explosion.
The sheriff's office says the other victims are in stable condition and are still being treated in various Midwest hospitals.