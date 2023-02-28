NEWCASTLE, ME (WMTW) — Have you ever wondered how the weather forecasters always know the temperature in every community? Part of that is because of a network of volunteer weather trackers.
One woman in Maine is still doing it after 60 years, at 92 years old.
Arlene Coles exemplifies the term “work from home.”
She's been collecting weather information since 1965 as an official weather observer for NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She took over the job after a friend passed away.
Coles is among a nationwide network of about 7,500 volunteers who track the weather conditions for NOAA.
She has a briefcase with all her old records, including her very first official recording.
Arlene Coles/Weather Tracker
"May 13, 1965," Coles says. "The high was 62, the low was 43. When I read it, it was 59. This is the first book I ever had."
It's an easy job. She says she can glance out her kitchen window to see how much snow is on the ground. There's a giant ruler in clear view.
"Six inches right now, 6 inches of snow on the ground — that's what the stake says,” Coles says.
She can check the temperature from her kitchen, which doubles as her home office.
The thermometer is wired from the outside and runs through her cellar and up to the kitchen counter.
Why does she do it?
"I think it's interesting,” she explains. “I think everybody is interested in the weather, don't you?"
She decided long ago to take her official readings a dinnertime, at 5 p.m. sharp. It's become routine, just like setting the table.
She collects rain or snow from metal cylinders. "Then, I measure it and put it in the book,” Coles says.
Even though she says it's harder to get around these days, she won't quit.
"There are times when it's dark at night, 5 o'clock, and the snow is piled up 8 inches deep, and I look at myself and say ‘Why are you in this?’ But you go put your boots on, put your jacket on, your mittens and you find it's not bad at all,” Coles says.
At the end of each month, Coles will mail her findings to NOAA as she's done for 57 years. When asked why she doesn’t email them, she explains: "I don't have email. I don't like it. It's one more thing to get mixed up. I'm always fighting with that computer."
Coles says she'll continue to do the job until she can't anymore, saying "I told them that when I couldn't do a good job, I would retire."
So far, that hasn't happened.
"I don't know. I take it a day at a time. At my age it's foolish to pretend you'll be here next year,” she says.
Something tells us she's going to be around for a while. She still drives to the store and treks through her front yard for a job she still loves.