PADUCAH — The weather may be chilly Thursday, but a many people are already feeling their spring allergies kick in.
A study from the University of Michigan says allergy season is beginning 40 days earlier this year. and warmer winter temperatures caused by climate change may be to blame.
According to the study, spring allergy season is expected to end 19 days later than normal.
Rising temperatures and increased levels of carbon dioxide gives plants a longer window to produce pollen. The annual pollen amount could increase up to 200%. That means along with a longer season, it could be a stronger season.
Coughing, itchy eyes, and runny noses. Dr. John Cecil with Baptist Health says the weather plays a big part in allergy symptoms you may be feeling.
“In the early spring, I mean, the main thing is these rapid swings in temperature,” Cecil says.
The swift back and forth from cool to warm means there's overlap in the allergy seasons.
Cecil says we're still feeling effects of indoor allergens.
“Dust, mold, mildew. It's been so wet. Always make sure there's no mold under the crawl space, in the house,” says Cecil.
Recent blooming during warmer days is just a taste of what we can expect when spring allergies are in full swing and the weather warms up for the season.
“This winter was not incredibly bad, so things are going to bloom out pretty quick. It just depends on a lot on how hot it gets, how quick it gets hot,” Cecil says.
If you're allergy prone, you might avoid going outside when the weather gets nicer. Instead, you might open your windows to get fresh air. Cecil warns against that.
“A big mistake. OK. You let pollens in. That's a mistake, because it's in your carpet, it gets in your drapes and you've got to deal with it for a long time,” Cecil says.
Options for over-the-counter allergy medicines are growing as well.
“You can get what used to be Claritin and Zyrtec. No, you don't need a prescription for it, which is excellent. And you need them daily. You don't just take it when you get a runny nose,” says Cecil.
Stronger medications with decongestants are available with a prescription.
If your symptoms are more severe, see your health care provider to step up your medication.
You might also talk with your doctor about switching to allergy shots.
Cecil also recommends you change the filter on you air conditioner every three months. He urges highly allergic people change monthly.