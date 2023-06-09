EDDYVILLE, KY — If you’re hitting the road this weekend, whether it's to spend time on the lakes or head out of town, be ready for a detour.
Summer infrastructure work on Interstate 24 is going on near Eddyville, Kentucky, specifically at I-24 exit 42 to merge onto Interstate 69 toward central Kentucky. It is going to be closed over the weekend until Tuesday. The closure begins at 6 p.m. Friday.
Westbound traffic on I-24 will also be reduced to one lane. A detour for those trying to get on I-69 is set up at exit 40. It will take you east to I-69 exit 71. That should add only about an extra minute or two on your trip.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said the weekend is the best time for that work, because there are fewer people will be on the roads.
Todd explained what the work will accomplish.
"It's going to be a pretty good rehab ramp project. They'll be doing some erosion mitigation work, new guard rails, some shoulder work, and then at the end they'll pave it. So, it will put that ramp in a lot better shape than it’s in now," said Todd.
Todd's not worried about local drivers taking the detour route.
His concern remains with truck drivers unfamiliar with the area.
Anthony Oxendine is a trucker from South Carolina. He travels that route often.
"It does mess our routes up a lot, but we make do with it. As a trucker, that's what we have to do just to keep the world turning. That's what we do," Oxendine said.
He said to keep everyone safe, people need to stay patient and avoid swerving in front of big trucks.
Charles Stone is another trucker from Illinois. His advice to those in cars on the road is to stay alert.
"Pay attention to what you're doing and try to think ahead. You know, we see too many cars sometimes that are last minute trying to cut over to the exit. I've seen a car almost flip itself over trying to do that," said Sone.
Stone said truckers can't stop on a dime like a car.
For this road closure, and others through the summer, his advice is simple.
"Pay attention to what you're doing. Don't be on your phones, because that's going to be something -- if you're on your phone, you're not paying attention to the road, somebody stops real quick and you don't realize it there, you could kill somebody or kill yourself,” Stone said.
Weekend travelers are asked to slow down through the work zone, and be mindful of everyone on the road
If you miss the exit 40 detour, you can travel to exit 45 and take the loop back to I-69.