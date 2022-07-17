Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Pulaski County in southern Illinois... Massac County in southern Illinois... Southwestern Livingston County in western Kentucky... Hickman County in western Kentucky... Carlisle County in western Kentucky... McCracken County in western Kentucky... Eastern Ballard County in western Kentucky... Northern Graves County in western Kentucky... Southeastern Mississippi County in southeastern Missouri... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Karnak to near Barkley Regional Airport to near Bardwell to near Anniston to near Big Oak Tree State Park, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Bardwell, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah and Lovelaceville around 955 PM CDT. Paducah and Lone Oak around 1000 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Metropolis, Clinton, Mayfield, Brookport, Reidland and Ledbetter. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 16. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 24 and 38. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 16 and 33. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH